New Tales From The Borderlands will be showcased at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Among a variety of other big title showcases, Gamescom’s Opening Night Live show is set to include an official reveal for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2014’s Tales From The Borderlands game, aptly named New Tales From The Borderlands.

A mishap with a mistaken store listing last week clued fans in on its impending arrival, but Gearbox is teasing the first real look at the narrative adventure to come in tomorrow’s show.

The image posted to social media offers very little in the way of information on what players can expect from the sequel, but the now-removed listing previously available on Amazon included a number of details on the story and characters taking center stage. The cast of the original Tales From The Borderlands is nowhere to be found, with New Tales From The Borderlands instead focusing on a new trio called Anu, Octavio, and Fran in the neon-soaked streets of the planet Promethea. That trio is no doubt the three silhouettes featured in the promotional image ahead of Gamescom.

Players will “help these three lovable losers as they endeavor to change the world (and maybe even save it)! Face down a planetary invasion, vicious vault monster, and cold-hearted capitalist in this cinematic thrill ride where what happens next is up to you,” according to the description on the deleted store page.

According to that same listing, New Tales From The Borderlands is slated to release this year on Friday, Oct. 21, meaning fans won’t have to wait long to dive back into the story-driven spinoff series of the Borderlands franchise. The closure of the original game’s development studio, Telltale Games, in 2018 saw prospects of a continuation of the series fall dramatically until Gearbox announced earlier in 2022 that a sequel was in the works at a new studio.

Players can get their first look at New Tales From The Borderlands when Opening Night Live begins at Gamescom tomorrow at 1pm CT.