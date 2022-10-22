New Star Wars Eclipse details reveal potential direction for the mysterious game

Details about the new Star Wars Eclipse game have been revealed.

The game set in the Star Wars universe was announced at The Game Awards in 2021. Since then, fans of the franchise have been desperate for more information on the mysterious game. Now, some of the game’s characters and story details have come out in a report from Sacred Symbols (transcribed by VGC).

Host Colin Moriarty reported that the game is in “very early production” at most, but some interesting information has still come to his attention. Moriarty stated that he was given documents that go over the game’s main characters and their backstories.

Who is the protagonist in Star Wars Eclipse?

According to Moriarty, the main character of Star Wars Eclipse is currently known as Sarah. She is described in the document as in her thirties, athletic, and part of a human-like race. The race is actually brand new to the Star Wars universe, coming from an empire known as the Zaraan.

The Zaraan are political and aggressive, with both male and female members of the race taking on the same responsibilities in the military and beyond. When married, however, members of the Zaraan become “one governing unit that works together.”

Conflict arises when Sarah marries Xendo and their two viewpoints clash. She is a “fanatical true believer” in the empire’s violent rulings but Xendo has a “far softer touch.” Part of the game may revolve around their clashing relationship.

When does Star Wars Eclipse take place?

Star Wars Eclipse takes place 200 years before Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, according to Moriarty. This clashes with previous announcements, which have the game set in the High Republic era. For this reason, it’s unclear if the documents’ characters and plot points will be a big part of the game or not.

“Star Wars Eclipse is the first video game to be set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era, known as the golden age of the Jedi,” Quantic Dream said at The Game Awards.

The cinematic trailer from around that time didn’t give a lot of further information. It actually left many fans even more confused about what the game would be about. But the mystery behind Star Wars Eclipse has left sci-fi fans anxious to find out more.