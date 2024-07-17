New roguelite Orcs Must Die! doubles the co-op fun

A new entry in the Orcs Must Die! series has been announced, with a new roguelite approach that doubles the co-op fun to up to four players.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap is set to be released in early 2025 on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox Series X|S, with some significant changes to the formula to switch up the fan-favorite series.

The fight continues. Image via Robot Entertainment

The biggest changes include a four-player co-op, double the amount from Orcs Must Die! 3, several new heroes with unique abilities, and a roguelite progression system that should ensure no two runs are the same.

Patrick Hudson, co-founder and CEO of developer Robot Entertainment, described Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap as “the most exhilarating orc-slaying experience yet,” with the community being closely listened to during development.

In co-op, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap has an adaptive difficulty based on the number of players in your team, with the choice of six War Mages to choose from. Each War Mage has its own play style, personality, traps, and abilities, with the key to smashing Orcs finding synergy in your team composition, maximizing their kit, and tailoring your play style for the perfect approach.

The varying levels of challenge players face include randomized buffs and debuffs with each wave of enemies, with weather and time of day also affecting gameplay, and tough boss challenges against Orc Generals.

If you can’t wait to dive into the series’ new entry, the good news is all games and DLC in the Orcs Must Die! series are heavily discounted on Steam until July 31.

