Which video game hero would make the most horrifying villain? Gamers debate

Most videogames are pretty straightforward: You play as the hero and you are tasked with defeating the main villain by the end of the game.

Over the years, there have been a multitude of memorable heroes that gamers have gotten to play as, and each one of them with an impressive set of tools that helped them overcome the odds and take their respective villains down. But this also posits an interesting question recently asked on Reddit: Which one of these powerful heroes would make a terrifying antagonist?

Kratos would make for a terrifying villain. Image via Santa Monica

One of the first, and recurring, answers was Doom Guy from the Doom franchise. Any fan of the Doom series will tell you that the demon hunter is an imposing figure, and facing off against him and his chainsaw would be a real challenge. Some other recurring answers include Kratos from God of War and Corvo Attano from Dishonored, but for different reasons. Kratos’ immense strength and proclivity for godly weaponry makes him a force to be reckoned with, while Corvo’s supernatural stealth abilities make him deadly in a much different way.

And then there were the less serious answers that were mostly jokes. Nintendo‘s Mario and Kirby were frequently mentioned, though the latter received more attention. The pink puffball doesn’t seem like an intimidating foe, but his ability to inhale almost any enemy he wants and copy their powers could be a real problem to deal with. As for Mario, a jack of all trades like him could be a formidable adversary if turned to the dark side.

The ultimate villain is you, the player. Image via EA

Perhaps the most interesting answer didn’t have to do with any singular person, but rather an omnipotent force: the cursor (player) in a simulation game. In games like The Sims, Cities: Skylines, and Zoo Tycoon, the player has the ability to shape the lives and locations of anything they want with no consequences for death or destruction. In a strange twist, this makes the most terrifying protagonist that could potentially go bad someone that isn’t even a real character.

