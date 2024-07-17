Official PPA Pickleball video game surprise-drops today to capitalize on ‘fastest-growing sport’ in US

Pickleball’s growth in America has reached a boiling point. PPA Pickleball Tour 2025, the official pickleball video game, releases today on console and PC.

Featuring some of the top pickleball players in the country, players will also be able to create their own character for a Career Mode or Quick Play to pickle it up in singles or doubles.

Pickle it up. Image via FarSight Studios

“As the popularity of Pickleball continues to boom, we are proud to bring PPA Pickleball Tour 2025, the first officially licensed Pickleball video game, to market, allowing the tens of millions of Pickleball players to enjoy the sport on Xbox, PlayStation and Steam,” said Bobby King, CEO of FarSight Studios, developers of PPA Pickleball Tour 2025. “Whether you’re strategizing how to beat your opponent with an Erne or testing your reflexes in a Firefight against Anna Leigh Waters and Ben Johns, this game has everything you love about the fastest growing sport in the USA.”

Pickleball saw a 52-percent increase in participants from 2022 to 2023, which is more than 33 percent higher than the next fastest-growing sport. And FarSight Studios will be taking the game on the road to multiple PPA events over the summer and fall to show it off.

“Pickleball has truly gone mainstream, as players of all ages and skills are taking up the game, enjoying time with friends and getting some great exercise,” said Parker Roberts, VP of Revenue of the PPA. “The launch of PPA Pickleball Tour 2025 represents the latest step in the game’s explosive growth and will help bring the sport to millions of new players.”

The game also features the ability for players to collect gear featuring their favorite Pickleball brands and compete in iconic pickleball venues like San Clemente, CA, or Atlanta, GA.

PPA Pickleball Tour 2025 is available on July 17 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, and on July 26 for Nintendo Switch.

