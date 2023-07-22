New physical My Nintendo Reward features iconic Fire Emblem Engage heroes

Following the release of Fire Emblem Engage early in 2023, fans got to play the latest game in the franchise with abilities from old heroes across all Fire Emblem games. Now, thanks to the My Nintendo program, Fire Emblem Engage players can pick up an assortment of physical items tied to the universe.

Unlike the traditional item for the major releases, such as a standard keychain or desktop wallpaper, Fire Emblem Engage’s My Nintendo Reward is a set of pins featuring both new characters from the latest title and some classic heroes fans know and love.

This release is not too long after the My Nintendo Reward for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which saw sweepstakes fans exclusively entered via the My Nintendo program using Platinum points they’ve collected. The lottery saw five different victors win a bundle of items fitting for a Zelda fan, including a statue, an SD card, and a strategy guide for the game.

What makes this Fire Emblem reward different is that it’s not a lottery. Fans can earn Platinum points by either purchasing games or completing tasks in those games and then use those points to purchase the Engage pins. Fans from the United States and Canada can earn and order these pins from the Nintendo Store if they have the necessary balance.

The Fire Emblem Engage Pin set is only available via My Nintendo points. Image via Nintendo

The price of the pin bundle is 700 platinum points, as shown on the Nintendo Store website. Most of the My Nintendo rewards are for those games and are normally only available for online content, but you can use those points for these pins.

While these pins have already sold out and been restocked, keep in mind that these items are only available for a limited time, so for the biggest Fire Emblem Engage fans, pick up your set before they run out again

