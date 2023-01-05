New perspective: Fallout 2 mod shifts the game into the third dimension

Fallout 2 has always been modified in various ways, but never in a way like recently.

Polish developer Jonasz Osmenda created Fallout 2 Remake 3D not long ago, which, as the name suggests, takes the game into an entirely new plan by making it a 3D title. It’s still in early development, so it’s more than a mod rather than a full conversion, but it’s still impressive to witness.

The developer took the original game assets to recreate the world in 3D. Therefore the product looks pixelated and has some elements that seem out of ordinary, like endless void at its edges or turn-based combat in a 3D game. Still, looking at the base material that Osmenda had to work with, the final effect is admirable, to say the least, and should only get better with time if he continues to update it.

When looking at Osmenda’s Fallout 2 Remake 3D website, we can see that the game has indeed seen some updates for the past few months, meaning that the developer is polishing his mod as much as he can.

While the idea of bringing Fallout 2 into a 3D perspective is a fresh one, toying with Fallout franchise is nothing new. For years, fans have developed numerous mods for Black Isle and Bethesda Entertainment’s titles. Some other modders have been working on bringing Fallout: New Vegas to Fallout 4’s engine, for example.