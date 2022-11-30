Mario movie poster easter egg shows the whole family of iconic Nintendo character

A new trailer for the upcoming animated film Super Mario Brothers officially revealed Princess Peach and Donkey Kong as some of the characters in the movie. But some fans noticed more, especially with the presence of several other Kongs hidden on the movie’s new poster.

Some of the Kong fans spotted on the poster aside from the already given Donkey Kong include Swanky, Dixie, and Diddy Kong. User DK Vine on Twitter posted a blurred screenshot from the poster showing the three Kongs cheering from the crowd.

Swanky, Dixie, and Diddy Kong! I repeat. SWANKY KONG HAS BEEN SIGHTED IN 2022.#SuperMarioBrosMovie https://t.co/W750cz41s6 pic.twitter.com/kKIET1iURh — DK Vine (@dkvine) November 30, 2022

Twitter user DonkeyKong, on the other hand, posted another screenshot of more Kongs from the poster. This time, Cranky Kong is seen, as well as a character that depicts Funky Kong.

ATTENTION EVERYONE FUNKY KONG IS IN THE MOVIE I REPEAT FUNKY KONG IS IN THE MOVIE pic.twitter.com/E39JhqfGdy — Donkey Kong (@DonkeyKongApe) November 29, 2022

The character’s creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, spoke during the recent Nintendo Direct about why Donkey Kong seems to have a different design compared to its original reiteration.

“For this movie, we seized the opportunity to give him a comical personality and design reminiscent of the original character,” Miyamoto said.

The first trailer of the movie released in October, and it showed the highly anticipated introduction of Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario. Jack Black also showed his take on portraying the evil Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released on April 7, 2023. Aside from Pratt and Black, the film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.