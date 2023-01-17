New leaked Hogwarts Legacy images uncover spells, world map, school staff, and much more

Take a look at what the wizarding world has to offer.

Only four weeks remain until the release of Hogwarts Legacy on Feb. 10, and it has become a hot topic in the gaming community. Millennials and Gen Z are excited to explore their favorite fantasy boarding school from the Harry Potter universe. Today, a user leaked images from the game’s art book providing more information about the game.

We had previously witnessed some parts of the wizarding world and fighting mechanics in the two gameplay showcase videos released by the developers. But more leaks have come forward, showcasing crucial content related to the game.

A Twitter user named Bigby posted images from the Hogwarts Legacy art book. The images reveal different iconic locations of the wizarding world while also shedding light onto some in-game player content.

The first image provides a look at the character stats section. We can see the clothes and wizarding accessories (wand and broom) equipped by the character. It also showcases the character’s name, level, galleons stored, and numerical stats like health, defense, and offense.

Some of the images are of the different sections of Hogwarts like the moving staircases, great hall, greenhouses, divination, and potion classrooms. There are also pictures of areas outside of Hogwarts like Diagon Alley.

We also get a look at the early version of the Hogwarts Legacy world map and descriptions (with images) of various in-game characters. There is also a list of different spells that most Harry Potter fans will easily recognize, hinting that one can learn them in the game.

Some pictures from the art book have also been posted on Reddit by celi_4. These show dueling actions with a wand, different magical creatures, more character descriptions, and a map of Hogwarts.

There have also been talks mentioning the length of the game, with rumors being that the main storyline will take nearly 35 hours to complete. Meanwhile, players will have to put in almost 75 hours to complete the story along with all the available side quests in Hogwarts Legacy.

The developers have not yet confirmed or denied any of the leaks but considering the timing, these can be taken at face value. The hype surrounding the game will only increase from now on, with people rushing to pre-order it on their PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.