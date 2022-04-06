New Horizon Forbidden West option allows players to instantly pick up resources

Guerrilla Games has silently added a much-needed feature to Horizon Forbidden West that players have been asking since the game was released in February. Now, Aloy can pick up resources scattered throughout the world without stopping for a couple of seconds, which should speed up your exploration immensely.

The new feature can be turned on by switching off the animations toggle in your options menu. Once you do that, you will be able to gather things like Medicinal Berries, Ridge Wood to create arrows, and more, instantly.

I'm so glad they added a pickup animation on/off toggle, it saves so much time and doesn't break exploration continuity or pace

Now I'll hoard a million berries 🍒 #PS5Share, #HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/L9B5KbQnFh — Retr0🦋 (@vanishinggracee) April 2, 2022

The feature wasn’t mentioned in the latest update for Horizon Forbidden West, which was released on March 30. This is quite odd, considering that some resources, like Medicinal Berries, are essential to advance the story and your exploration, especially in the higher difficulty settings. This option also works on mounts, so you can ride one of the machines and momentarily pick up resources on your way.

Not everything, however, is that simple. The chests that you find along your journey and the dead machines you eliminate, must still be searched through without moving.

This is a feature that has been constantly added in new gaming open-world releases, like the new title from Assassin’s Creed franchise and Elden Ring.