5 new games to play on PS5 and PS4 this weekend (Dec. 8, 2023)

A handful of new PlayStation games launched this week, and these are absolutely worth checking out.

December is a big month for gaming, with several new games going live this week and over the weekend. To top things off, with The Game Awards yesterday announcing a whole host of new titles and even some surprise drops, PlayStation gamers are spoiled for choice.

If you’re wondering what to play this weekend, starting Dec. 8, 2023, this article will give you a rundown of five epic releases absolutely worth checking out.

Final Fantasy XVI: Echoes of the Fallen

Echoes of the Fallen shadowdropped at The Game Awards. Image via Square Enix

FFXVI: Echoes of the Fallen was revealed at The Game Awards on Dec. 7 and shadow-dropped moments later. Players can purchase it now from the PlayStation store, or it’s included in the expansion pass. Surprisingly few details were revealed about the FFXVI DLC, other than that it’s about mysterious dark crystals being traded on the black market, and that it’s only accessible in the late-late-game after you’ve reached FFXIV’s final area. It’s a mystery to be sure, but if you’re a FFXVI fan and want to solve the enigma, you better get downloading.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

I’m blue. Image via Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a sight to behold, with verdant green jungles and brilliant blue skies densely populated with alien flora and fauna. The entire game is a treat for the senses, but it’s more than just a pretty face. Frontiers of Pandora has a lot to offer: Surprisingly engaging combat, rewarding exploration, and deep crafting that not only does the IP justice, but also makes it worth playing for those who haven’t seen James Cameron’s movies.

Fortnite Festival/LEGO Fortnite/Rocket Racing

There’s tons on offer, even if you aren’t a Fortnite stan. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite itself needs no introduction, but Epic Games is really doing something special with Fortnite as a platform. Three new games built entirely within Fortnite go live this weekend: LEGO Fortnite, which does exactly what it says on the tin, Rocket Racing, a Mario Kart-esque racer from the makers of Rocket League, and Fortnite Festival, a music game from the makers of Rock Band. That’s an impressive lineup even if you aren’t a Fortnite fan.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

It’s a top-down grid-based RPG, and just like Marmite, you’ll either love it or hate it. Image via Owlcat Games

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a gritty isometric RPG from Games Workshop. You’ll start your journey aboard your own Voidship and adventure across the Kornus Expanse, an isolated region in the far reaches of space. With grid-based combat along the lines of X-COM, Rogue Trader isn’t for everyone, but if it’s for you, you’ll absolutely love it.

Cyberpunk: Ultimate Edition

It’s finally finished! Image via CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is the complete package. Some might say it’s what Cyberpunk 2077 should have been at launch, and they’d probably be right. But if you’ve yet to experience CD Projekt Red’s initially divisive blockbuster, or if you tried it at launch before dipping out, now is a great time to dip back in. After update upon update and a full expansion, the game is in a better shape than it’s ever been, and Ultimate Edition ties everything together.