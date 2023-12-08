6 new games to play on PC this weekend (Dec. 8, 2023)

PC gamers are usually spoiled for choice, and this weekend is no different, with a surprising number of blockbuster AAA launches going live this week. If you’re not sure what to play this weekend, beginning Dec. 8, 2023, then you’re in luck.

This article dives into six excellent games that launched on PC this week to help you decide what to play.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Time to explore. Image via Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is live now on the Ubisoft Store. Even if you aren’t a fan of James Cameron’s movies, this is absolutely worth checking out. Frontiers of Pandora is far more than a movie-tie in: It’s visually impressive and a treat for the senses. There’s a stunning vista in every direction, and as you’re trudging through Pandora’s dense jungle, you’ll hear a cacophony of sounds from all the flora and fauna around you—until they’re interrupted by gunshots from the insidious RDA.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Rule Night City. Image via CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is live now on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. It’s without doubt the ultimate way to experience Cyberpunk, and if you haven’t picked up the game yet, it’s certainly worth giving it a go now. With patch after patch fixing all its egregious issues, and a whole expansion pack featuring the show-stopping Idris Elba, Ultimate Edition is the complete package.

Fortnite Festival/LEGO Fortnite/Rocket Racing

We could be pro Fortnite gamers? Image via Epic Games

Three new games went live within Fortnite this weekend: Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, and LEGO Fortnite. One is a rhythm game from the makers of Rock Band, one is a Mario Kart-style racer from the makers of Rocket League, and one is, well, LEGO Fortnite. You can play them all in their entirety by downloading Fortnite for free from the Epic Games Store.

Blood West

Cowboys, but spookier. Image via Hyperstrange

Blood West is a grizzly first-person shooter set in the Wild West that just launched out of early access. It bills itself as “Weird west [meets] eldritch horror” in an “immersive stealth FPS.” That’s quite a combination, but with nearly 2,000 “very positive” Steam reviews and counting, it’s clear Blood West is all the rage right now. Check it out if you like shooters, horror, or the Wild West, as long as you’ve the stomach for it.

A Highland Song

Relax a little. Image via inkle Ltd

A Highland Song is a charming side-scrolling exploration game set in the Scottish Highlands. With platforming and survival elements and a gorgeous art style, you play as Moira KcKinnon, a teenager who ran away from home and has to survive in the cold, harsh wilderness. It’s a touching experience worth playing for narrative indie fans and anyone who loves Scotland.

Extremely Powerful Capybaras

The title speaks for itself. Image via PM Studios, Inc., Logoi Games

Extremely Powerful Capybaras was too funny not to include. It’s a co-op multiplayer horde shooter that sees you assuming control of a capybara to fend off waves of aggressive fish-men and other monsters. For around $5, you won’t be getting much, but it does feature couch co-op and it’s great fun to play with friends.