4 new games to play on Nintendo Switch this weekend (Jan. 12, 2024)

We’re not long into the new year, but already there are hot new games you should be playing on the Nintendo Switch, so let’s scour the best of the best for the week of Jan. 12 on the Switch.

The video game release calendar is like a runaway freight train: There’s no sign of it ever stopping, and it’s burrowing its way through anything in front of it to make people take notice. In a year in which even more huge titles are being promised, there are less-heralded and talked about games that demand your attention.

This is why I’ve sifted through this week’s releases on Nintendo Switch and come up with four little gems you should consider checking out and buying to make your weekend a pleasurable one.

Four games you should play on Nintendo Switch this weekend

Electrician Simulator

A game more useful than you could ever imagine. Image via Take IT Studio!

Kids, being an adult is hard. Adults, you know as well as I do that being an adult is hard. Even the most plebeian tasks can seem like a pain, such as changing fuses and swapping out light bulbs. Electrician Simulator is another in a long line of games that recreates everyday tasks such as this but turns it into fun. With over 1,500 reviews on Steam, most of them very positive, the Switch now gets a port of this delightful title that also proves to be very educational as well!

Reigns: Three Kingdoms

Your move. Image via Devolver Digital

You can never go wrong with a turn-based card game with the format proving to be as popular as ever. With the backing of iconic studio Devolver Digital, Reigns: Three Kingdoms features in-depth strategy with a uniquely played-out story. The main hook is the card-based battle of attrition from game to game which players enjoy, and its simplistic, kooky aesthetic is wonderfully endearing.

Shivering Stone

Solving a puzzle will make you one cool cat. Image via Eastasiasoft Limited

It feels like Shivering Stone should’ve arrived a couple of weeks ago, no? Just me? Regardless, the whole world is one glorious tundra of frozen forests. What’s buried within this labyrinth of chills and thrills though? Puzzles—and lots of them. You will tackle a variety of pushing puzzles to the tune of calming, soothing notes.

Wild Seas

What are you looking at? Image via DuDeeki Studio

For the low, low price of $4.99, you can take control of a somewhat possessed-looming crocodile with a wooden club as you establish a guarded base of operations in proper tower-defense fashion. Pirates want your jewel in Wild Seas (because why wouldn’t a crocodile have a valuable jewel?), and you’ll upgrade your armament, find more effective ways of protecting your position, and enjoy a low-price indie title.