New Final Fantasy XVI trailer showcases Eikons, wars, and a beautiful landscape

Those who are impatiently anticipating the release of Final Fantasy XIV next summer woke up to a treat this morning when Square Enix released a new trailer for the game that showed more than four minutes of cinematics and some gameplay.

Valisthea has been dying since the fall of their forebears 1,500 years ago. People are flocking to the Mothercrystals to take advantage of their blessings, while the Eikons in each of the Dominants get ready for war.

The new trailer, titled “Ambition” showed players the setting, which includes cities, mountains, and giant structures that are most likely imbued with the power of the Mothercyrstal. It’s the first time players really got a look at the setting of the game in great detail, including some more information about the people that rule over those lands, and what the setting might be.

Players also got a look at a mysterious figure that could be the focus of the plot. In the video, one of the scenes shows a person in a cowl, and is described as a “new shadow” that is risen from conflict.

Fans got another glimpse of what the combat system will look like in the video as well, since a few fights with some of the Dominants were shown, including Hugo, Dominant of the Eikon Titan, and Benedikta, Dominant of the Eikon Garuda.

The trailer was given with almost no warning this morning, save for an IGN article that was published earlier this morning detailing what the video was about. It made the rounds on social media and started speculation that fans might be getting a trailer today.

Final Fantasy XVI is set to release in summer 2023 and will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for some time before it releases elsewhere.