NetEase establishes new studio headed by legendary Resident Evil producer

A new studio under Chinese gaming giant NetEase has been formed. This time, it will be led by a well-established producer from the gaming industry who worked for various franchises, such as Resident Evil.

In a press release, NetEase announced the establishment of its new gaming studio called GPTRACK50, with the goal of delivering “original entertainment contents from Japan to users worldwide.” Its appointed president will be Hiroyuki Kobayashi, known as a producer who worked with several popular gaming franchises like Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, Devil May Cry, Sengoku Basara, and Dragon’s Dogma.

“I believe that NetEase Games, a company with extensive experience in investment and co-development, is a very reliable business partner in developing high quality games and entertainment projects,” Kobayashi said. “With the support and respect from NetEase in understanding me and my team’s development achievements and values, I will build a stronger team with the goal of creating more original quality contents that will satisfy users around the world.”

GPTRACK50 is determined to create “original IPs that would impress the whole world,” according to NetEase. And this could be achieved with the help of Kobayashi.

“The President, Hiroyuki Kobayashi, has personally worked on the production of the Resident Evil’s live-action and CG animation series,” NetEase said. “He has also been involved in the production of many more media portfolios of various original game IPs, including live-action, animation, stage play, manga adaptions, etc. By utilizing this unique experience, the studio will create new IPs and expand them to the global scale through movies, novels and manga adaptations.”