NBA launches NBA2K Sunday weekly series with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

The NBA is teaming up with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a strange partnership that will launch a weekly series of NBA 2k20 games on the soccer player’s Twitch channel.

This new series will feature Courtois playing against different European players, personalities, and celebrities from other various sports as part of the #NBATogether initiative.

During the suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season, this new weekly series aims to entertain fans who missed out on the last third of the regularly scheduled games due to the coronavirus. This is mainly going to focus on European fans, as Courtois will start things out by playing as the Milwaukee Bucks and Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

All of the matches will be played and broadcast on Courtois’ Twitch channel, starting with a battle against another professional soccer player, Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels. He will play as the Dallas Mavericks, who have several international players beloved in Europe, like Luka Doncic.

Courtois is going to be using this series as a way to recreate some of the Sunday matchups that were suspended due to the coronavirus in the regular NBA season.

“I am a huge NBA fan and love playing NBA2K and at times like these, we need to stay together and keep ourselves entertained,” Courtois said. “Taking on Mats Hummels in the first #TakeOnThibaut will be great fun. I will play as the Bucks and Mats as the Mavericks, two teams featuring the leagues’ most exciting young players in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. It is great to see the impact of European players in the league, and both players were in the midst of great seasons.”

The intro to the series will tip-off at 2pm CT on March 29, with more information about a full schedule coming later in the week as the second match of the series approaches.