Na’Vi unveils new logo and slogan: ‘Obsessed We’

To coincide with a recent partnership with sports brand Puma, Natus Vincere has modernized its logo and updated its slogan, the Ukrainian esports organization revealed today.

There is something more important than winning, according to Na’Vi, and that’s the “obsession” with winning.

The slogan “Obsessed We” will replace “Born to Win,” which was introduced in 2010—when the org was first established.

“We’ve always been and will remain Born to Win,” Na’Vi said. “This is where the club started in 2010. But we had enough matches, wins, and turning points to realize another important truth: There is something more important than winning.”

Fans want the “emotions” they get from watching esports, said Na’Vi. And watching their favorite team win brings the “strongest emotions.” The org believes the “obsession with winning” is more important than winning itself.

The org is bringing on a new visual style to go with the slogan

Accuracy of movements is important in the game, the accuracy of lines is important in design. We have created our design system: made it clear, bright, and diverse. It is based on the familiar colors and shape of the logo. Read more: https://t.co/nceDr1EO2c pic.twitter.com/NYtDe8Ld8d — NAVI (@natusvincere) June 27, 2021

Na’Vi has changed its logo ever-so-slightly, keeping the usual black and yellow colors and incorporating a new bright yellow line to “form the basis of the design style.” A Na’Vi typeface was also developed specifically for the redesign.

Created with “technical partner” Puma, the new Na’Vi pro-kit, featuring the new logo, is available to buy today. It includes black and yellow jerseys, hoodies, and sweatpants, and costs in the region of $70 to $90.