My Hero Ultra Rumble season 2 adds anime’s hottest hero, duo mode

My Hero Ultra Rumble has just launched its second season and with this comes a new hero joining the battle, and they have turned the temperature up big time.

Endeavor joins the mix becoming the 20th playable character in this My Hero Academia battle royale. That’s a lot of options if you’re a fan of the anime coming into this game for the first time, and it only gets better. Now you can play alongside one of your buddies in the new duo mode. You can work this one out just from the name, but in duos, you and one friend can party up, pick your heroes, and then take on enemies in the same familiar battle royale format. Matches in duos will see 12 pairs face off meaning 24 players in every lobby. Now that Endeavor is in the mix it’s the perfect time to craft those dream character pairings you have from the anime.

Endeavor is the latest Strike-type hero to join the action. His Quirk is Hellflame which will allow you to launch fire and use it from a weapon at range. Using Endeavor you’re also able to fly and hover around making chasing down or evading enemies much more convenient. As you’d expect, with a new season comes new events. One of these events will give you a chance to earn a unique outfit for the newly added Endeavor as well as Mr. Compress. A new Pro License also joins the mix with skins for Bakugo, Himiko, Ibara, and plenty more loot.

If you haven’t yet had a chance to try out My Hero Ultra Rumble then perhaps the game’s second season will be the perfect time to have a go. Season 2 is live now everywhere the game is available including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.