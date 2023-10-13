My Hero Ultra Rumble Oct. 12 patch notes: Midoriya, Bakugo, Todoroki hit with huge nerfs

My Hero Academia’s “big three” are being cut down to size in My Hero Ultra Rumble’s latest balance update, with the Oct. 12 patch bringing several long-awaited buffs and nerfs alongside a pile of bugfixes.

The patch’s adjustments are headlined by the nerfs to the big three. Reducing these characters will allow others to shine, the developers said alongside the notes, including Tenya Iida and Eijiro Kirishima; both of whom get melted even before they have a chance to approach the big three due to their damage right now.

Three villains are also getting buffed. Dabi, Shigaraki, and Mr. Compress all received significant buffs with Shigaraki probably receiving the biggest, as he’s considered the strongest villain.

Aside from these adjustments, there are also bug fixes that should make the game feel generally more responsive during matchmaking and training mode.

Here are the full patch notes for My Hero Ultra Rumble‘s Oct. 12 update:

My Hero Ultra Rumble Oct. 12 patch notes

Character Adjustments

Izuku Midoriya

Quirk Skill α “Delaware Smash Air Force”: Damage reduced at all levels.

Katsuki Bakugo

Quirk Skill α “AP Shot”: Damage reduced at all levels.

Shoto Todoroki

Quirk Skill α “Blazing Fields of Roaring Fire”: Damage reduced at all levels.

Tenya Iida

Quirk Skill β “Recipro Burst”: Increased reload speed at all levels

Tsuyu Asui

Quirk Skill γ “Camofrog”: Reduced quirk duration at levels 1-3.

Eijiro Kirishima

Special Action “Hardening”: Effect duration and reload speed increased.

Eijiro Kirishima

Quirk Skill β “Red Counter”: Increased number of bullets at all levels.

Tomura Shigaraki

Quirk Skill γ “Area Glitch”: Increased the number of bullets at all levels.

Dabi

Maximum HP changed to 350.

Quirk Skill α “Arson”: Damage increased at all levels.

Mr. Compress

Quirk Skill α “Production Magic”: Increased number of bullets at all levels.

Quirk Skill β “Sleight of Hand”: Increased the number of bullets at all levels.

Mt. Lady

Quirk Skill γ “Canyon Cannon”: Increased number of bullets at all levels.

Bugfixes

Shortened the time it takes to enter the lobby after searching for a lobby.

Fixed a server bug that occurred when changing characters in training mode.

Fixed a server bug that was occurring in communication during battles.

