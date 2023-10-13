My Hero Ultra Rumble Oct. 12 patch notes: Midoriya, Bakugo, Todoroki hit with huge nerfs

My Hero Academia’s “big three” are being cut down to size in My Hero Ultra Rumble’s latest balance update, with the Oct. 12 patch bringing several long-awaited buffs and nerfs alongside a pile of bugfixes.
The patch’s adjustments are headlined by the nerfs to the big three. Reducing these characters will allow others to shine, the developers said alongside the notes, including Tenya Iida and Eijiro Kirishima; both of whom get melted even before they have a chance to approach the big three due to their damage right now.
Three villains are also getting buffed. Dabi, Shigaraki, and Mr. Compress all received significant buffs with Shigaraki probably receiving the biggest, as he’s considered the strongest villain.
Aside from these adjustments, there are also bug fixes that should make the game feel generally more responsive during matchmaking and training mode.
Here are the full patch notes for My Hero Ultra Rumble‘s Oct. 12 update:
My Hero Ultra Rumble Oct. 12 patch notes
Character Adjustments
Izuku Midoriya
- Quirk Skill α “Delaware Smash Air Force”: Damage reduced at all levels.
Katsuki Bakugo
- Quirk Skill α “AP Shot”: Damage reduced at all levels.
Shoto Todoroki
- Quirk Skill α “Blazing Fields of Roaring Fire”: Damage reduced at all levels.
Tenya Iida
- Quirk Skill β “Recipro Burst”: Increased reload speed at all levels
Tsuyu Asui
- Quirk Skill γ “Camofrog”: Reduced quirk duration at levels 1-3.
Eijiro Kirishima
- Special Action “Hardening”: Effect duration and reload speed increased.
Eijiro Kirishima
- Quirk Skill β “Red Counter”: Increased number of bullets at all levels.
Tomura Shigaraki
- Quirk Skill γ “Area Glitch”: Increased the number of bullets at all levels.
Dabi
- Maximum HP changed to 350.
- Quirk Skill α “Arson”: Damage increased at all levels.
Mr. Compress
- Quirk Skill α “Production Magic”: Increased number of bullets at all levels.
- Quirk Skill β “Sleight of Hand”: Increased the number of bullets at all levels.
Mt. Lady
- Quirk Skill γ “Canyon Cannon”: Increased number of bullets at all levels.
Bugfixes
- Shortened the time it takes to enter the lobby after searching for a lobby.
- Fixed a server bug that occurred when changing characters in training mode.
- Fixed a server bug that was occurring in communication during battles.