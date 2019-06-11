MSI 2019 and the MDL Disneyland Paris Major were the most popular esports tournaments in May

May was one of the busiest months in the esports year. Multiple major tournaments took place over the course of 31 action-packed days. Just about ever esports fan had something to watch, whether it was League of Legends, Dota 2, or Counter-Strike.

Leading the way in May was the 2019 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, which was held in Vietnam and Taiwan. In fact, the margin between MSI 2019 and the second most popular tournament—the MDL Disneyland Paris Major—was pretty huge, according to EsportsCharts.

Esports Charts on Twitter The most popular #esports tournaments of May. (Excluding Chinese platforms) More tops of May: https://t.co/YBknRC7935

MSI 2019 boasted a peak viewer count of more than 1.7 million people, not including viewers from China. The series between G2 Esports and SK Telecom T1 in the event’s semifinals was its peak match. Meanwhile, the MDL Paris Major only had a peak viewer count of around 475,779 people, with the final series between Team Secret and Team Liquid having the most viewers.

A big surprise this month came from mobile game Arena of Valor, which had an impressive peak of 427,316 viewers tuning in to watch the Arena of Glory Spring 2019 season. The tournament’s peak viewership occurred during the match between Team Flash and Box Gaming.

Rounding off the final two tournaments is Counter-Strike‘s IEM Sydney and the Overwatch League’s second stage. IEM Sydney’s most popular match was between Fnatic and Team Liquid. The OWL’s most-watched match, meanwhile, was between powerhouse Vancouver Titans and the San Francisco Shock.

