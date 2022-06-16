More than 30 games will be free via Prime Gaming on Prime Day 2022, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Amazon Prime Subscribers are in for a massive Prime Day with Prime Gaming as more than 30 titles become available entirely for free. In a blog post today it was announced a ton of titles will be available to claim on July 12 including AAA hits such as Mass Effect Legendary Edition, GRID Legends, and three Star Wars titles.

Leading up to the big day, subscribers will be treated to an assortment of 25 indie titles. These games will be made available for download on June 21 and remain up for grabs until Prime Day ends on July 13. Standout titles among these include 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure, Metal Slug 2, and Pumped BMX Pro.

If you’re a Prime Gaming member hoping to take advantage of this promotion here’s a look at all of the games arriving before and on Prime Day.

Prime Day releases:

GRID: Legends

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Need for Speed: Heat

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Indie game offerings: