Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak event promises to showcase new monsters

We’re just a little over a month since the release of Capcom’s latest masterpiece, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Released as an expansion to the critically acclaimed Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak quickly became one of Capcom’s best-selling titles to date, selling over two million copies within the first month of launch.

Keeping up the momentum, Capcom later released a roadmap all through the second half of this year up to the first half of 2023. This roadmap showcased all of the new features still coming to the game such as new monsters and events. One such event was brought to light recently by Capcom itself stating that it will be holding a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak presentation.

Tune in to the Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event for news on free Title Update 1, including Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bazelgeuse & more…



📆 Aug 9

🕖 7:00 PDT / 15:00 BST

🎤 Hosts: Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto & Game Director Yoshitake Suzuki

📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7w1Wf pic.twitter.com/HZJLKvPJ9K — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) August 4, 2022

This presentation is supposed to focus on certain parts of their roadmap, namely its upcoming Title Update one. This was the first new update that Capcom planned to release after the launch of Sunbreak. The update contains the release of two new monsters never seen before in Monster Hunter Rise—the Lucent Nargacuga and the Seething Bazelguese. There will be more information available regarding what the Title Update one actually is as well.

The presentation will take place on Aug. 9. It will be co-hosted by the producer of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Ryozo Tsujimoto, and the director, Yoshitake Suzuki. For anyone interested in watching it live, the stream will be hosted on the official Monster Hunter channel on Twitch at 7am.

Image via Capcom

The community has fielded a lot of questions for the developers as well as suggestions for new changes, most of which will be addressed by the development team during the stream.