Monster Hunter Rise has been having one hell of a year and they just keep on rolling with it. The initial release of the game was met with positive review scores from different sites. After their major DLC release, Sunbreak, the game has only shot up in popularity due to its appeal to a broader audience with its flashy style.

Sunbreak is going to enter its second free update this Sept. 29 and will include new monsters and layered weapons to say a few.

The new Monster Hunter Rise monsters include:

Flaming Espinas

Violet Mizutsune

Risen Chameleos

Flaming Espinas is an Espinas subspecies that’s a tad more aggressive with a charged breath attack that can one-shot a hunter. Violet Mizutsune is a Mizutsune with a lilac-colored fur and instead of soapy bubbles, they fire gas-filled ones that can explode. Risen Chameleos is an elder dragon that’s miles stronger than its normal counterparts.

New layered weapons are also included in the paid DLCs once the update drops. One of those sets is called the Lost Code the paid DLCs also include new faces, new layered armors for your palicos and palamutes, and new emotes. The update also has new weekly event quests that you can complete to earn rewards.

New monsters will also be present in Anomaly Research Quests and the Anomaly Investigation levels can now reach up to 120.

Monster Hunter has been at the top of the monster hunting genre it popularized since its inception and it seems they have no intention to give it to the other games that have risen up and contested them like Toukiden, God Eater, and more.