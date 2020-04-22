Microsoft trademarks new Xbox Series X logo

Microsoft has filed a trademark for a new logo for the Xbox Series X, giving fans a glimpse at what the branding of the upcoming console will look like.

The trademark, found last night and posted on Reddit, covers everything from clothing, shot glasses, and posters. The logo itself is nothing too exciting and can be seen below.

Image via Justia Trademarks

The logo simply features a stylized letter X (with some parts of it missing) and the word Series. The Xbox Series X is the name of the console, so this shouldn’t come as any surprise. The simplicity of the logo will be a hit with some and a head-scratcher for others.

Microsoft has promised that its scheduled E3 presentation will still be happening online, so it’s possible that this logo and more about the upcoming console will be revealed in the next few months.

As of now, Microsoft has yet to reschedule the launch of the console. Anything is possible over the course of this year, however, with the COVID-19 pandemic still being a fluid situation.

The Xbox Series X is slated to release some time at the end of the year this holiday season.