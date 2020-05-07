Microsoft reveals ‘Xbox Series X Optimized’ badge for next-generation games, goes “way beyond just 4K”

The upcoming Inside Xbox is set to feature a look at Xbox Series X gameplay, showing off anticipated titles like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Plus, every game on the stream will feature a mark of quality for the next-generation console.

With the Smart Delivery feature, you won’t be missing out on titles even with just an Xbox One, but you might not be playing to the game’s fullest potential. The ‘Xbox Series X Optimized” will properly debut during the live stream.

Every game you’ll see on #InsideXbox tomorrow will be Xbox Series X Optimized. Spoilers, you’re going to see this badge a lot.



You ready? We’re ready. pic.twitter.com/pzSJmUvNUp — Xbox (@Xbox) May 7, 2020

The Xbox Series X is purported to run games at 4K resolution and 120 FPS, even supporting ray-tracing, but there could be yet more embellishments to wow fans.

Aaron Greenberg, general manager of Xbox Games Marketing, stated that the “the bar is high” for a game to receive the coveted badge.

Related: Here are the full specs for the Xbox Series X

Greenberg said that a 4K resolution was just the tip of the iceberg, and asked for fans to be “ready for an exciting future of console gaming.”

This badge is like next gen magic. The bar is high for a game to be Xbox Series X Optimized. Way beyond just 4K…hope you all are ready for an exciting future of console gaming! 🙅🏼‍♂️🔥💪🏻 https://t.co/6nvVseGMVS — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) May 7, 2020

You will be able to watch the live stream on Twitch, Mixer, and YouTube. The show begins later today at 10am CT.