Microsoft partners with Special Olympics for Forza 7 event

Microsoft is partnering with Special Olympics USA, bringing 35 athletes from 11 different states together to compete in the Xbox One racing game, Forza Motorsport 7.

The tournament will be streamed live on May 30, beginning 2pm CT. A global Special Olympics award ceremony will also take place virtually in Minecraft. You can catch the action live on Mixer, YouTube, or Twitch.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, providing them with opportunities to get active with a variety of Olympic-type sports.

“With athletic training and competitions currently postponed due to COVID-19, Special Olympics are looking for new ways to connect, compete, and just have fun,” said Microsoft in its press release. “Enveloping this event will be stories of the athletes themselves – allowing a broad fanbase to know who they are, what they care about, how they are feeling – and cheer them on as they discover new community and excitement in playing Forza Motorsport 7.”

IF you want to support the Special Olympics, Xbox users can donate their Microsoft Rewards points online or via the Microsoft Rewards app. Microsoft will match all point donations until June 30.

Microsoft and Special Olympics have worked together since 2014. The Special Olympics hosted its first Xbox gaming tournament at the 2018 Special Olympics USA games, with the goal of making esports more accessible to all.