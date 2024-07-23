Microsoft could be working on cloud version of Game Pass, ‘exploring potential’ for ad-based tier

Mircosoft has recently gone the extra mile with its Xbox Game Pass service, undergoing a near-total restructuring. Following its axing of the Game Pass for Consoles and introduction of Game Pass Standard, the company could be working on new tiers based on the cloud or featuring ads.

Windows Central brought this information forward in a July 22 report. Jez Corden claims that Microsoft is “working towards a cloud-only version” of Game Pass at a lower price than the Ultimate tier. This new variant would be aimed at those who do not wish to purchase an Xbox console or do not own consoles. Cloud-based services have been removed from the lower tiers of Game Pass when Microsoft hiked prices, and some services, such as Game Pass for consoles, were discontinued entirely. The company might now want to provide cloud gaming to owners of lower tiers rather than just Ultimate subscribers.

Game Pass recently underwent a substantial restructuring and price increase. Image via Microsoft

Corden said that Microsoft has been “exploring the potential” of an ad-based version of Game Pass. Many other subscription-based services have introduced ad-based tiers for a lower cost than their standard ones, so the move would make sense. However, Corden argued Microsoft isn’t “actively working” on this sort of option at the moment. Based on the state of the subscription market, it’s highly likely that Microsoft will one day make a step in this direction.

The Xbox Game Pass is currently being reshaped with new tiers, old ones dying out, and price increases. Microsoft has changed how day-one Game Pass titles will be handled in its service, with only those subscribing to the Game Pass PC or Game Pass Ultimate allowed to participate. Game Pass Standard users will no longer have access to either cloud gaming or day-one launches, prompting them to opt for the more expensive tiers to enjoy the complete package.

