Metroid Fusion now out on Nintendo Switch

Following Nintendo’s announcement last week, the classic Game Boy Advance title Metroid Fusion is now available for Nintendo Switch.

But Metroid Fusion is not released as a remastered version for the Switch. Instead, payers may be able to access it through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription-based service. Those who have the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can now play the game.

Experience classic 2D Metroid gameplay, as Samus Aran explores a massive research station in pursuit of the X Parasite! Metroid Fusion is now available on #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! pic.twitter.com/7P5ADCGyia — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) March 9, 2023

Metroid Fusion was originally released in 2002 where its stars the interstellar bounty hunter known as Samus Aran. Players may use her to kill enemies and do various tasks in a side-scrolling setting.

“In Metroid Fusion, interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran is attacked by an X parasite while exploring the mysterious planet SR388. This organism is not only deadly, but it can mimic the abilities of any creature it infects – including Samus herself,” the official press release reads. “Saved from the brink thanks to an infusion of Metroid DNA, the X parasite’s only natural predator, she soon discovers that the parasite has spread to the research station orbiting SR388. Weakened and out of options, Samus must do whatever it takes to destroy the X threat before it’s too late.”

The game is the prequel to 2021’s Metroid Dread. And with Metroid Fusion now available for Switch, it completes all the Metroid games for the console.