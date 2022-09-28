This Doom-esque rhythm-based first-person shooter developed by The Outsiders and published by Funcom is out on Steam and has been savored by metal enthusiasts all over the world. Metal Hellsinger boasts a star cast of high-profile names in the metal music scene that have come together to create an original soundtrack for the game, which is only fitting for a rhythm game.

There are nine different artists that make their appearance in the game’s OST, lending their headbang-worthy voices to Metal Hellsinger’s soul-rocking music. Some artists make their way into more than one song featured in the game, leading Metal Hellsinger to have 15 original songs in its OST.

While the game’s OST features vocals of very recognizable names from the metal scene such as Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Alissa While-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Tatiana Shmayluk (Jinger), and a handful more, all of the music was composed by musical duo Two Feathers, who are regulars in creating music for various video games.

Metal Hellsinger OST – List of all the original songs in Metal Hellsinger

Below is the list of every music track that makes its appearance in Metal Hellsinger:

Acheron – Two Feathers featuring Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God) Blood and Law – Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility) Burial At Night – Two Feathers featuring Tatiana Shmayluk (Jinjer) Dissolution – Two Feathers featuring Björn ‘Speed’ Strid (Soilwork) Internal Invocation I: Hopes and Fears – Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility) Internal Invocation II: Defiance – Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility) Internal Invocation III: Dreaming in Distortion – Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility) No Tomorrow – Two Feathers featuring Serj Tankian (System of a Down) Poetry Of Cinder – Two Feathers featuring James Forton (Black Crown Initiate) Silent No More – Two Feathers featuring Dennis Lyxzén (Refused) Stygia – Two Feathers featuring Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy) The Hellsinger – Two Feathers This Devastation – Two Feathers featuring Matt Heafy (Trivium) This is the End – Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquility) Through You – Two Feathers featuring Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity)

While many of the tracks above do appear as boss themes or in the main menu, a lot of the music such as Dissolution, Silent No More, Through You, This is the End, Burial at Night, Poetry of Cinder, Stygia, This Devastation, No Tomorrow, and Archeron all have their own unique levels in Metal Hellsinger while making up an integral part of the campaign.