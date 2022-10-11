Meta Quest users will be able to play Xbox games soon

Meta has been taking big steps in VR lately with CEO Mark Zuckerberg touting the capabilities of its upcoming device, the Meta Quest Pro. The company seems to be betting a lot on the future of VR gaming, moving away from its social media roots. During the Meta Connect 2022 livestream today, CEO Satya Nadell gave an update on the company’s endeavors in VR.

Xbox will be bringing its Cloud Gaming service to the Meta Quest, according to VGC. An accompanying blog post from Meta says “Xbox Cloud Gaming enables you to stream hundreds of high-quality games to a range of devices, and that will include Meta Quest 2 in the future.” But it also says “no date yet, but we hope to share more on this as soon as possible.”

Players will likely need to connect a wireless controller to the headset since it doesn’t have a port that would be connectable for a controller. Using the headset and a controller, players will be able to access the wide range of games available through Xbox Cloud Gaming, even playing with friends on the service.

During the event, Meta also announced a game coming to the Quest, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, which will feature players as the titular hero. While the game was originally released on PlayStation VR in 2020, players will soon be able to access it on Meta’s platform. Among Us VR also got a new trailer, with a release date of Nov. 10.

Meta clearly has big things in motion as it continues to invest in and develop the future of VR.