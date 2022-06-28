Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection announced for 2023, will contain all 10 classic titles

Capcom is finally reaching into its back pocket and bringing Mega Man to the Nintendo Switch in a brand new way with the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection launching in 2023.

This collection will include all 10 versions of the Battle Network games, which were originally released on the Game Boy Advance.

Players can enjoy the classic Battle Chip usage in grid-based combat and all of the content from each version of the Battle Network. And, because this is a capcom legacy collection, it will included bonuses like over 1,000 illustrations and a music mode containing over 150 songs from across the series.

This will be the first time any of the Battle Network games will be available outside of GBA hardware, not including spin-offs that aren’t featured in this product. Here is a full list of the games included in the collection:

Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 3: Blue

Mega Man Battle Network 3: White

Mega Man Battle Network 4: Blue Moon

Mega Man Battle Network 4: Red Sun

Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Colonel

Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Protoman

Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Gregar

Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Falzar

Just like with previous Mega Man Legacy Collection releases, Capcom is launching the collection as two separate volumes on the Switch eShop, split into Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2. Both will release simultaneously in 2023.

This could potentially open the door for a Mega Man Star ForceLegacy Collection of some kind in the near future, though no information about a potential port for the Nintendo DS sequel title has been shared.