Meet Your Maker lands on Steam early with surprise release

Behaviour Interactive’s next base defense title, Meet Your Maker, has landed on Steam early after originally preparing for an Open Beta starting on Feb. 6.

The game was originally planned to be a part of the Steam Next Fest, which sees demos from a lot of upcoming PC games, giving players an idea of what’s coming in the near future. With the full release of Meet Your Maker expected on April 4, this beta is giving players a first look at the game to see if they’ll enjoy it before it releases.

In Meet Your Maker, players will create bases around a special resource called Genmat. Players will take on the role of both raiders and builders in the title as they try to gather as much of the precious resources as they can. This will be used to purchase upgrades for the raider and additional building materials.

This game is likely to become popular with streamers, with the range of content being as vast as the community that plays it. With the beta launching a day early, Meet Your Maker is able to get views ahead of other games from the Steam Next Fest like Dark and Darker.

This new title is different than Behaviour’s Interactive other titles, Dead by Daylight, so it will be interesting to see how players react to the dev’s change.