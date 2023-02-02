Marvel’s Wolverine by Insomniac Games reportedly M-rated, targeted for fall 2024 release date

The next game from the developers of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could be coming out as soon as next year, according to a new report.

Insomniac Games, makers of the stellar Marvel’s Spider-Man and the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 due later this year, are hard at work on Marvel’s Wolverine. And the game is said to be targeting a fall 2024 release, according to reporter Jeff Grubb, speaking on Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings show on Twitch.

Grubb says that while “as early as fall 2024” is possible for the release date, Insomniac is “very much talking about 2025,” which is more likely considering the dev is still working on another massive game at this point in time.

What’s most interesting about what Grubb had to say, though, is that the game could have an adult tone and an ESRB rating of M for Mature.

“Hard R is what they’re going for… that’s one of the concepts that I’ve heard,” Grubb said. “I think an M-rated Wolverine could work, I think an M-rated superhero game could work, and this is probably the right character.”

Wolverine is a foul-mouthed, angry, Canadian mutant with regenerative health and Adamantium claws that jut out of his hands, so an M-rating seems like it would be for the best for the character. A bloody, violent, hack-and-slash game made by the same developers as Spider-Man sounds incredible on its own.

“Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay, the team is already creating something truly special,” Grubb said.

Marvel’s Wolverine was announced during the PlayStation Showcase in September 2021 but has not been heard from since. It’s possible a new trailer or teaser could arrive later this year.