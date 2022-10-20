Marvel Snap reaches the top of App Store on day one of release

Marvel Snap is at the top just day one of its release.

Marvel Snap just released and has already overtaken apps such as Roblox and Subway Surfers on the App Store. Ben Hayes, the design director of Marvel Snap, posted a picture on Twitter showing Marvel Snap at the top of Free Apps.

While on the Google Play Store the game has about 500,000 downloads. The game is a card-battler where you pit Marvel characters against each other in battle similar to games like Legends of Runeterra. Of course, there are different mechanics in Marvel Snap that differentiate it from the other card battlers, such as capturing locations to win the game and having super-fast matches that only take around three minutes.

Aside from the two mobile storefronts—the Apple App Store and Google Play Store—the game is also available on Steam if you’re interested in playing it using your laptop or PC. The game is currently experiencing strong reviews with 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store, 4.2 on the Apple App Store, and 7/10 on Steam.

The game was recently at the New York Comic Con, which definitely revived the hype surrounding it. The comedic promotional clips also starred Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, you can definitely see that the game has received some attention from Marvel itself.

It seems like Marvel Games has been proud of the game too. Executive vice president, Jay Ong, classifies this as a “true labor of love.” The game also received positive feedback during the beta, delighting the devs.

If you’re a big Marvel fan and you like card games,, you might want to check this game out.