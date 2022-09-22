The update version 1.2.0 for its recently released sports video game Mario Strikers: Battle League is now live, adding a handful of new content and fixed to the title.

Some of the update’s biggest additions include the introduction of Pauline and Diddy Kong as playable characters. A new stadium, called the Planetoid, has also been added to the game, as well as the new Barrel gear set.

Players may now be able to use the new Striker Rankings feature, wherein they may now compare their individual ability for a limited time using each of their Skill Scores. New contents to the Striker Club Feature are also live thanks to the update, such as the supporter’s customization for the Stadium, and the ability to view fireworks and confetti using Coins.

Mario Strikers: Battle League lets players form a team of five who would go on against an opposing team. Here, players will play a game that is similar to soccer, though they may use the abilities of their characters to score goals and eventually win a match.

Here are the notes and updates for Mario Strikers: Battle League Patch 1.2.0.

Additional Content

Added “Pauline” as a playable character.

Added “Diddy Kong” as a playable character.

Added the “Planetoid” stadium.

Added the “Barrel” gear set.

Added Features

Added “Striker Rankings” to the Main Menu. Compete by comparing your individual ability over a fixed period of time with “Skill Score”, which varies with your performance in online matches (excluding Battle Friends).

Added the following content to “Strikers Club”. You can now customize supporters in the stadium. Access this by going to “Club Management” → “Stadium” → “Supporters”. You can now use Coins to view fireworks and confetti when you score a goal or when you win a match. Access this by going to “Club Management” → “Match Celebration”.



