Waluigi Pinball is back: Mario Kart 8: Deluxe wave 2 courses arrive in August

Eight more races will be added to Mario Kart 8: Deluxe paid DLC on Aug. 4, including the immensely popular Waluigi Pinball from Mario Kart DS.

These new races are part of wave two of the Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass. In addition to Waluigi Pinball, Nintendo will also release a new race in form of Sky-High Sundae, as well as Kalimari Desert (Mario Kart 64), Mario Circuit 3 (Super Mario Kart SNES), Mushroom Gorge (Mario Kart Wii), Sydney Spring (Mario Kart Tour), Snow Land (Mario Kart Super Circuit GBA), and New York Minute (Mario Kart Tour).

The second wave of new Mario Kart 8 courses comes after the first set was introduced in March 2021, bringing Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour), Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 3DS), Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64), Coconut Hall (Mario Kart Wii), Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour), Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS), Sky Garden (Mario Kart Advance), and Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour) to the Nintendo Switch version of Mario Kart.

The Booster Course Pass costs $24.99 and the download is available for those who have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier. Players that have no interest in buying the paid DLC can play the new courses locally or online in Friends and Rival races as long as someone has bought the Booster Course Pass.

The paid DLC will have introduced a total of 48 courses to Mario Kart 8 by the end of 2023. Nintendo is adding eight courses per wave.