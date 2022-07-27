Mario Kart 8 Deluxe maintenance causes speculation from fans about second wave of new courses

A scheduled maintenance for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has caused some speculation from fans about the game’s possible next wave of new content.

NinStatusBot, a Twitter account dedicated to determining the scheduled breaks for games each day, mentioned Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will have a scheduled maintenance on July 28, from 8:55pm CT to 10pm CT. It left fans wondering if the maintenance could be meant as a preparation for wave two of the booster course pass.

The first wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe booster course pass was released in March. Nintendo is still quiet about when will the second wave be launched, though some evidence suggesting its possible release window emerged recently.

Earlier this month, Twitter user PushDustIn posted a photo of a Japanese 7-11 advertisement about a booster course pack that could “double the number of courses” in the game. An image date of July 17, 2022, was also seen. Though a replacement is still not taking its place so far, this is still close to the maintenance schedule.

Mario Kart 8 was originally released for the now discontinued Wii U console in 2014. Its enhanced version, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, was launched in 2017 for Switch. Both game versions have already sold a combined total of 53 million copies worldwide. You can check its official Nintendo listing to know more.