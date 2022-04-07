Mario Golf is joining Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Mario fans can rejoice as another classic Nintendo 64 title is headed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack; today it was announced Mario Golf will be coming to the subscription platform next week, on Friday, April 15.

Get into the swing! ⛳



This game was Mario and the gang’s first venture out onto the green and kicked off the franchise for more golf action to come. You’ve got a variety of classic Mario characters to play as and a good variety of courses to test your golfing skills on.

Like all other Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack titles, you’ll simply need a subscription to the service to gain access to this title in the Nintendo 64 virtual console.

If you’re newer to the Mario franchise you may have started your golfing action with the recent Nintendo Switch title, Mario Golf: Super Rush. This was the game that started it all, so if you haven’t checked it out before it is the perfect time to do so, especially considering it’s totally free with a membership.

The Nintendo 64 virtual console has a ton of games on offer, including loads of Mario titles. Over the months since its release, Mario Kart 64, Mario Tennis, Dr Mario 64, Super Mario 64, and Paper Mario have been made available.

Also, there are a ton of other popular games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, Yoshi’s Story, Star Fox 64, and more available too.