Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will have revamped combat despite being a remaster

Earlier this month, Dragami Games president Yoshimi Yasuda announced that the development plans for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP had changed from a full remake to a remaster. Despite this, Yasuda announced that the game will have a fully revamped combat system.

In a recent post to X, formerly Twitter, dated Oct. 27, Dragami Games president Yoshimi Yasuda wrote that Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will receive an overhauled combat system to keep up with modern standards of action games. This is in addition to its already announced visual updates.

RePOPのバトルは、チェーンソーバトルのもっさり感を解消するスピードの変化やチアアタックとチェーンソーアタックの組み合わせコンボの入力受付タイミングの改善など、現行機のアクションゲームユーザーが楽しんでいただけるものに改修します。



According to Yasuda, the decision was made to make the game’s battles “into something that the console action game players of today will enjoy, such as doing away with any sluggishness in chainsaw battles with speed adjustment.” The developer will also be “improving the input timing for cheerleading and chainsaw combo attacks, as well as improving camera movement.”

This announcement comes as a pleasant surprise to many fans, especially following the previous news that RePOP will no longer be a remake.

Despite being only a remaster, it seems Dragami Games still aims to provide fans with a modern experience. It’s worth mentioning that the original Lollipop Chainsaw game was released on June 12, 2012, for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, making it well over ten years since its release.

Several fans commented on the post to voice their delight at the news, with one highlighting how “the gameplay needs new options that make it more rewarding and interesting.”

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP was announced back in June 2022. While a specific release date has yet to be announced, it is set to launch in summer 2024.

