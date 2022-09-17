Logan Paul to challenge Roman Reigns for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

The social media star now has the biggest match of his career.

Logan Paul has landed on the Island of Relevancy following a confrontation with the Tribal Chief, granting him his first championship opportunity in WWE.

During a press conference today, Chief Content Officer and Head of WWE Creative Triple H announced that social media influencer and WWE superstar Logan Paul will be facing the Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns at their Crown Jewel premium live event on Nov. 5. This will be the first time that Logan Paul has competed in a WWE ring since his victory against The Miz at this year’s SummerSlam.

“Leave, while you can,” Paul Heyman warned Logan Paul. “Because the beating that Roman Reigns puts on you won’t be the easy time that Floyd Mayweather gave you.”

Roman Reigns starred as a guest on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast last week, where Logan Paul and his co-hosts called out the current champion for his attitude after he had left. This resulted in a confrontation on last night’s episode of SmackDown between Logan and The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and returning special counsel Paul Heyman, where Logan requested a press conference with the Tribal Chief the next day.

Crown Jewel marks the WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia, where two or three premium live events are held each year. Little is known about the card at this event because it is over a month away, and Extreme Rules has yet to take place. Roman Reigns will not likely be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Extreme Rules due to this Crown Jewel match already being scheduled ahead of time.

Logan Paul officially signed with WWE in late June, though he has only had one match since then. He made his in-ring debut at this year’s WrestleMania and appeared on WWE programming at various points last year.