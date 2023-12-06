Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name adds English dub—but fans don’t want it

"You'd have to pay me to play with the dub," a fan wrote.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name launched Nov. 8 with a Japanese dub. It will soon add an English one for Westerners, but it’s not being welcomed warmly by fans, despite being available for free.

“You’d have to pay me to play with the dub tbh,” wrote a much-liked reply in a tweet. Players unanimously said they wouldn’t use the English dub in the reactions.

We're excited to announce the English dub for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is coming in December via a free update!



Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/Ch1HPfLHpF — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) December 5, 2023

English dubs of Japanese works often stirs controversy in the Western community, especially in the anime industry. Fans will often say Japanese dubs usually convey a more accurate message than translations, regardless of the dub’s quality.

Some fans of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which is developed by Japanese company Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, expressed strong concerns about the quality of the English dub based on an English trailer.

Ahead of the game’s launch, it was announced that, Darryl Kurylo, the original English voice actor for Kiryu Kazuma, the license’s main protagonist, had been replaced by Yong Yea. This wasn’t received well by the community, which led the new voice actor to issue a statement to prove he was doing his best and knew he had big shoes to fill.

Players still haven’t swallowed that pill—but the English dub will join the game later this month in a free update nonetheless. Players will be able to download it if they wish when the update rolls out. A specific date has yet to be disclosed, however.