Life By You early access release delayed to ensure ‘high quality’ for community

Life By You was set to launch in early access on March 5, but the life simulation game’s release has now been pushed back three months. The new release date for early access is June 4, with the devs saying the delay is to ensure a better launch experience.

Recommended Videos

The life simulation game has been highly anticipated among the life-sim community, drawing many comparisons to The Sims franchise and getting hopes up for a game that might foster some genuine competition within the genre. But early looks at Life By You so far have been met with more concern from prospective players than excitement, so this delay might be exactly what the developer needs to get the game polished and ready for launch.

The devs are determined to deliver an amazing life simulation game. Image via Paradox Interactive

The three-month delay for Life by You was announced by Rod Humble, the general manager of Paradox Tectonic, on YouTube. Paradox Interactive has been very receptive to concerns so far, even posting videos addressing specific feedback as it implements changes based on what prospective players want, with the goal of delivering “the best life simulator” yet.

Based on feedback so far, the devs are hoping to use the three-month extension to “refine the visuals for its human characters and further improve gameplay.”

The look of characters in Life By You has been one of fans’ biggest concerns so far, so a delay focused specifically on addressing this issue shows a lot of promise for the future of this game. Paradox Interactive’s main goal with the delay is to ensure the early access launch is a “high-quality” experience for players, so we might be able to expect a more seamless launch.

Prospective players are hoping the look of all characters will be drastically changed. Image via Paradox Interactive

Life By You is certainly a life sim to watch, and it will be interesting to see what kind of changes the team manages to get done with three extra months to work on it. It’s still launching in an early access state and will stay in this state for at least 12 months or possibly longer, so there’s no official date for leaving early access just yet.

The life simulation game is currently available to be wishlisted on both Steam and Epic Games, but with the new early access date, pre-orders are no longer available. If you previously bought the game, you can check for information on a refund and other questions you might have on the FAQ page. There are two packs available with Life By You early access: The Life Begins Pack and Nightlife Vibes Pack. Both will still be available once it launches on June 4 for anyone who purchases the game.