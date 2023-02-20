Lies of P gets a new release window during IGN’s Fan Fest

Lies of P, a hellishly ghoulish retelling of Pinocchio that tells the familiar story in a new and exciting way, got a release window update during IGN’s Fan Fest over the weekend. And now, fans finally know when they’ll be able to get their hands on the highly-anticipated title.

During IGN’s Fan Fest, the game revealed its release window of August this year. Although the date isn’t specific, it’s better than the more vague release windows that some game companies give such as fall or winter. A more specific reveal date will likely come around June when Gamescom and E3 have their showcases.

Lies of P will launch on most major platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Players got a glimpse of a new trailer during the showcase, which included a new character, Simon. The character trailer showed the mysterious figure in the city of Krat, a place that has been overrun by monsters.

Players will get to experience the story of Pinocchio as they navigate the dangerous streets of a ruined city. They’ll be tasked with crafting weapons from materials found in their environment and interacting with the people who were able to survive. The more lies players tell, the more human Pinocchio becomes. They’ll have to explore the story, which is full of narrative choices and customizable character progression to enhance the roleplaying portion of the game.

Fans now know that Lies of P will release in August this year, and it will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Players can keep up to date and find more information on the game on its official website.