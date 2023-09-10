Lies of P developer shows off custom weapons in new gameplay showcase

Round8 Studio’s souls-like Lies of P is ramping up for its imminent release this month. To hype the launch, the developer has released a series of trailers this week showcasing what’s to come in the action RPG—with custom weapons of particular note.

Players were given a sneak preview of the custom weapons and combo system coming with Lies of P via trailers released on Sept. 7 and 8. The first and most notable trailer is a seven-minute gameplay trailer that showcases the game’s several weapons and weapon combinations.

This includes combinations like the Dancer’s Curved Sword Blade and Booster Glaive Handle, which see the player slice with their melee weapon and feature an alternate heavy attack propelled by a flame at the blade’s edge, which players can charge for more power.

Another notable weapon combination is the Coil Mjolnir Head combined with the seemingly standard Big Pipe Wrench Handle. The hammerhead portion deals blunt damage and an alternate devastating electrical attack while the handle gives the weapon more range.

Other notable weapons featured in the game that didn’t have any combined parts are the Proof of Humanity, a blade that splits into two and has a move set of its own, the Uroboros’s Eye, a buzz saw-like weapon that can cut several enemies at once, and the Holy Sword of the Ark, a long claymore that deals heavy damage.

Each combination showcased in the video shows unique movesets, several types of damage, different designs, and more. It also shows how many weapon combinations are possible in the game via the “Weapon Assemble” system, which players can use to fuse any weapon head and handle to fit their playstyle.

Publisher NEOWIZ also released the Legion Arms Gameplay Showcase trailer focusing on Legion Arms, the game’s secondary gauntlet attack weapons. The trailer shows several Legion Arms and the changes that come with their upgrades. This includes Legion Arms like the Flamberge, a prosthetic arm that shoots out fire, which after upgrading provides an explosive finish.

According to the publisher, players will be able to craft “hundreds” of possible weapon combinations in the game, meaning endless ways to slice, dice, punch, and shoot enemies. Lies of P will launch on Sept. 16 in early access and fully on Sept. 19. on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

