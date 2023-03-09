Let Me Solo Her is ready for ‘a good challenge’ in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Renowned Elden Ring player, Let Me Solo Her, has revealed he wants tougher bosses to be introduced in the game’s upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Let Me Solo Her’s fame in Elden Ring is unprecedented, as he’s one of the most reliable killers of the game’s most challenging boss, Malenia—who he claims to have killed at least 4,000 times. But, in a recent interview with GamesRadar, Let Me Solo Her revealed he’s hoping Shadow of the Erdtree—which releases in late 2023 —will offer a “good challenge” by introducing a new boss that’s even harder to beat than the notoriously difficult-to-beat Goddess of Rot.

The acclaimed boss killer also explained that he fought Malenia so frequently because he liked her design and moveset. If he feels the same way about Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss, he claims he may once again pick up the mantle and help players to take them down.

Let Me Solo Her’s notoriety came to light last year when the Elden Ring community began talking about a mysterious player who, only wearing a pot and wielding dual katanas, was taking down Elden Ring‘s hardest boss with ease for other players.

Thank you @BandaiNamcoUS and @ELDENRING for giving me this gift and congratulating me for being #LetMeSoloHer . I can still remember my first experience with the soulsborne series and almost quitting because of Iudex Gundyr in Dark souls 3. I'm glad I persisted and (1/3) pic.twitter.com/w2FF77HRnO — Let me solo her (@TsuboiKlein) July 6, 2022

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware took notice of this and sent Let Me Solo Her a package containing a limited sword and a mantle, further cementing his legacy in the Elden Ring community.