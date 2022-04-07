Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga shatters franchise’s old concurrent players record on Steam

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has skyrocketed past previous concurrent player count records for Lego games on Steam in its opening week.

The game, which launched on Tuesday, has since reached a peak concurrent player count of 82,517, according to SteamDB. This is miles above the previous title holder, Lego Marvel Super Heroes, which peaked at just 5,953.

The Skywalker Saga hit its peak on launch day, but has maintained a strong player base since. At the time of writing, there are around 50,000 players in the game, with the peak for the last 24 hours sitting at 70,436.

Fans finally have their hands on the game after it suffered multiple delays. The title was originally set to launch in 2020, before being pushed back several times. The game has been praised heavily by both critics and fans alike for its massive scope and attention to detail.

These numbers just for PC players are extremely impressive for a Lego title, but typically the franchise performs better on consoles. The sales numbers are yet to come out regarding how it has performed in that department, but hang tight there—we should see them early next week.

When it comes to Steam’s highest concurrent player counts, however, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does fall well short. Most of the top games are multiplayer orientated and taking the number one spot is PUBG with a huge peak concurrent player count of 3.2 million.

For single-player games, Cyberpunk 2077 holds the crown after it climbed to more than one million concurrent players on launch day, despite its obvious flaws.