Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe vs. Standard edition comparison

After a handful of delays and years of waiting, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has finally been released to a consensus positive reaction from both players and critics. The game averages an eight out of 10 rating from critics across the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox versions, with the player score average almost being a nine out of 10, according to Metacritic. Additionally, 94 percent of the over 10,000 reviews on Steam are positive.

It’s easily the biggest Lego Star Wars game ever, playing more like a Star Wars game set in the Lego universe instead of typical Lego games. The game has 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore, but there’s even more to be had if you go with the Deluxe edition for an extra $10.

What’s in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe edition?

Like the Standard edition, the Deluxe edition includes the base game plus the Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character, a digital purchase exclusive. But the Deluxe edition includes seven additional character packs featuring some iconic characters. Those seven packs are:

The Mandalorian season one The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, Greef Karga, IG-11, and Kuiil.

The Mandalorian season two Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbus, and Director Krennic.

Classic characters Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Lando Calrissian.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo (Young), Chewbacca (Young), Lando (Young), Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett, and Enfys Nest.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Echo.

Trooper Pack Imperial Death Trooper, Incinerator Stormtrooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shoretrooper, and Mimban Stormtrooper.



Players who purchase the physical version of the Deluxe edition can also get the exclusive Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk Lego minifigure.