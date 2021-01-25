LA court reportedly rules that several female employees must bring most claims to arbitration in Riot gender discrimination case

Riot will still have to "fight on two fronts," however.

A Los Angeles court made several rulings today in the case between Riot Games and female employees alleging gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

The court reportedly ruled that plaintiffs who signed an arbitration agreement will likely have to take “gender harassment, discrimination and retaliation claims” to secret arbitration, according to plaintiffs’ counsel Genie Harrison. This means that both Riot and the female employees would have to respect a private judge’s decision. These employees can still take their equal pay statutory claims to court, however.

Image via Riot Games

One plaintiff who never signed an arbitration agreement can litigate all of her claims in court on behalf of herself and the class. Riot was also ordered to produce all prior settlement and severance agreements, which they were reportedly opposed to producing.

“Riot is facing enormous liability in the remaining court case and now also has to fight what could possibly be hundreds of individual arbitrations,” Harrison said in a statement. “My firm will immediately start arbitration proceedings on behalf of our clients and will continue prosecuting the equal pay statutory penalty claims as well as the class action.”

Both parties had initially agreed to a $10 million settlement in 2019, which would address a 2018 class-action suit that says Riot denied women equal pay and stifled their careers. The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) believed $10 million wasn’t enough and suggested the female employees deserve upwards of $400 million. Riot said that number was “bogus” and not “grounded in fact.”

Harrison believes today’s ruling will make things go from “bad to worse for Riot.”

Dot Esports reached out to a Riot spokesperson for comment on today’s hearing.