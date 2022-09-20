Krafton showcases its next large-scale exotic project 

Today, Krafton, a South Korean video game studio behind titles PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, Mistover, and Ronin: The Last Samurai, unveiled its next big project. This unannounced project, The Bird That Drinks Tears, will adapt the same-name fantasy novel by Lee Yeongdo into a full-blown fantasy adventure game with elements of RPG, and maybe even MMORPG.

In the trailer, we see the main book character Kagan Draka mercilessly slaying nagas, who are, beforehand, pleading for their lives. Although their efforts are futile, their memories still obviously live with the infamous Nhaga Slayer, that’s remorselessly eradicating every trace of their race from the planet.

Before you jump straight into this sanguinary yet magnificent trailer that reveals the inner monologue of Kagan Drake and gives us a glimpse of his brute and unrelenting personality, beware that it’s extremely graphic and it’s definitely not material for the weak-hearted.

If you, on the other hand, like feasting your eyes on the bloodshed and violence, and love researching the twisted depths of humans, don’t, at any cost, skip The Bird That Drinks Tears trailer. On top of this, if you’re impatient to see the launch of the game that still doesn’t even have the release date, you can always dive into Lee Yeongdo’s fantasy novels issued in four volumes. Although this is a first-class novel, it still, reportedly wasn’t translated into English because it loses context and its many mind-boggling sparkles.