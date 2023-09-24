Konami confirms Metal Gear Solid will be locked at 30 FPS in Master Collection

Konami’s upcoming Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection was announced in May 2023, and since then, we’ve slowly been getting snippets of information in the lead-up to its imminent Oct. 24 release date.

A crucial detail about the collection has surfaced on the publisher’s website: That the upcoming remaster of the original Metal Gear Solid game will be locked at 30 FPS, despite releasing on all modern consoles.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection will be released in two volumes, with Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 releasing on October 24 for both last-gen and modern consoles. The collection will include Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater running at 60 FPS on all consoles except the Nintendo Switch, and at 1080p resolution for all platforms except the Switch on handheld mode.

Now, Konami has revealed that Metal Gear Solid will run at 30 FPS on every platform, and the community isn’t happy.

Many fans expressed their disappointment at the news, with most expecting the remaster of the stealth-based action game to run at a faster frame rate. Most remasters and remakes allow older games to run at higher frame rates and at a better visual fidelity thanks to improved technology. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case with the first Metal Gear game, as not only will it run at just 30 FPS, none of the games in the collection will run at 4K, like many fans had hoped for.

It’s worth noting that the details on Konami’s website also mentions that “certain factors such as large amounts of effects during gameplay/cutscenes may cause framerate drops.” This means that frame rates may also dip occasionally depending on which section you’re playing.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will launch on October 24 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The first volume will include the first three games in the Metal Gear Solid series. This includes Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

It’s also worth noting that the games included in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 seemingly leaked in June. The collection will reportedly feature Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. Konami has yet to comment on the leak.

While the news may be disappointing to some fans, we can only wait to see how the capped framerate impacts the game’s overall experience when it launches next month.

